1 in 3 Indian professionals now optimistic about finances: Survey

By | Published: 5:32 pm

New Delhi: India’s overall workforce confidence is rising steadily as a new report on Thursday said that one in three professionals in the country are now expecting an increase in their earned income, personal spending, and recurring debt payments.

This optimism is shared mutually across generations as findings show two in five Gen X and millennial professionals expect their earned income and personal spending to rise in the next six months, according to the latest LinkedIn “Workforce Confidence Index.”

Based on the survey responses of 2,022 professionals for the weeks of October 5 – November 1, the pre-festive season findings reveal India’s improving financial outlook.

The media and communications industry has taken a big leap in overall workforce confidence, with a composite score of +40, up 13 points from +27 in October, said the report.

However, their confidence score is still low when compared to other industries like manufacturing (+60), software & IT (+55), and finance (+52).

The findings also showed that 50 per cent Gen X professionals are concerned about slow career progression while working remotely, while 31 per cent feel they achieve less when working remotely.

In stark contrast, only 20 per cent Gen Z professionals are worried about achieving less while working remotely in the pandemic, said the report.