1 month, 3 continents, 4 cities: Pooja Hegde’s vacation plan

By IANS Published: Published Date - 12:45 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in ‘Radhe Shyam’ and ‘Beast’, took to social media to share her delight about her impending one-month vacation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Her followers were quick to reply and wish her a nice journey when she tweeted a cheerful image of her boarding a flight to Bangkok.

Pooja is taking a month off from work to travel across three continents and four cities, flowing with the joy of travel. Sharing the picture, she wrote: “1 month. 3 continents. 4 cities. Let’s go. #gypsiegirl”.

The ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramu Loo’ actress, who was also seen in a special song in ‘F3’, will soon appear in the pan-India film ‘Jana Gana Mana’ alongside ‘Liger’ actor Vijay Dverakonda.

In addition, Pooja Hegde will be the female protagonist in Mahesh Babu’s ‘SSMB28’, which is the workng title for the film being helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Pooja will also be seen in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with Salman Khan and in ‘Cirkus’ with Ranveer Singh.