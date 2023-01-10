10-day GIAN course inaugurated at NIT Warangal

Prof Jozef Brestensky from Comenius University, Slovakia, said he was happy to participate and share his knowledge through this course

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Warangal: A 10-day Global Initiative of Academic Networks (GIAN) course on “Convection Instabilities and Natural Dynamos – Hydrodynamic Stability and Dynamo Theory Revisited” was inaugurated at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here on Monday.

A total of 35 research scholars and PG students from different States including Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh are attending the course.

Chief Guest and international resource person for the course, Prof Jozef Brestensky from Comenius University, Bratislava, Slovakia, said he was happy to participate and share his knowledge through this course.

NITW incharge Director Prof N V Umamahesh, Associate Dean (International Relations and Alumni Affairs) Prof D Jayakrishna, and Coordinator and Head of the Department of Mathematics Prof HP Rani were present.