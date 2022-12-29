NIT-Warangal invites applications for 100 faculty positions

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, issued a notification for the recruitment of 100 faculty posts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

File Photo

Warangal: National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, issued a notification for the recruitment of 100 faculty posts. While there are 13 Assistant Professors- Grand I ( Pay Level- 12), Assistant Professors- Grand I ( Pay Level- 11) posts are 14. Assistant Professors – Grand I (Pay Level- 10) nine posts, and 52 Associate Professors will be recruited besides filling up a total of 12 Professors posts, according to the notification.

While notification was issued on December 27, 2022, the last date of submission of online applications is January 25, 2023. All applications must be accompanied by a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 1000 except SC/ST/PWD.

The posts will be recruited in Civil Engineering (CE), Electrical Engineering (EE), Mechanical Engineering (ME), Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE), Metallurgical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering (CSE), Biotechnology, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Humanities and others. All new entrants shall have Ph.D. in the relevant or equivalent discipline and shall have first class in preceding degrees.

For further details about eligibility conditions, how to apply and other details, the candidates can refer to the recruitment notification available on the official website of NIT Warangal (https://recruit.nitw.ac.in).