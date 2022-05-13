10 Exterior Colour Ideas for an Inviting Curb Appeal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:27 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Hyderabad: The exteriors of your home make the ﬁrst impression on your visitors. There are gorgeous colour combinations that can elevate the curb appeal to one that’s both stylish and welcoming. Give your home a trendy touch with colours that accentuate its architectural style. Pick the right shades to highlight the roof, porch railings and other clean lines of the property. When the exterior wall paint colour combination complements the surroundings, whether it is a lush garden or a stone sidewalk.

Using superior quality Berger exterior paints not only changes the aura of your home, but also protects it from damage caused by heavy rainfall and harsh sunlight and keeping dust and pollution away. It also improves the indoor air quality and protects your loved ones from health risks. With these premium quality paints, you can enjoy a clean and healthy home for years to

come. So, here are some fabulous colour combinations to give the exterior walls of your home a luxurious and sophisticated look.

1. Mint Green and Earthy Tones

Mint green is restful, refreshing, and relaxing. Earthy tones like grey and brown are warm and reassuring. These two colours blend well, creating a natural woody setting. Give your home a unique appeal, with such distinct exterior wall colour combinations. Experts might recommend green for the window trims and shutters of the home. Muted tones will highlight the home’s architecture. You can combine Bella Mint, Mint Frappe, Polar Ice or Dive Mint with Tiara, Topsail, Dew Mist or Egg Cream.

2. Red and White

Did you ever think your home could make a bold and sophisticated statement together? This colour combination does just that. Red stands for prosperity and fortune. You can choose shades like English Vermilion, Sundried Tomato or Rose Bush for the front door and the roof, while painting the rest of the exteriors in white tones. This is the best colour combination for the exteriors of your house because it’s subtle, yet impactful. Wedding Gown and Silver Stream makes an eye-catching contrast with red. Consider textures like bubbles or splattered ﬁnishes with Berger Ruff ‘N’ Tuff- Pearl, which is a copolymer emulsion-based spray.

3. Yellow, White and Brown

This is ideal for mansions that deserve a classic and clean aura. Pair shades like Sunswept, Tulip Field, White Sphere, Tuxe White, Dark Roast and Smooth Walnut. These house painting colour combinations make the outside look as welcoming and warm as the interiors. Your guests would love to sit at the porch and soak in the vibrant vibe of the exteriors. If pure white is not your thing, off-white is a great alternative.

4. Pink and Purple

This is a mysteriously inviting and trendy pair. Pink is linked to kindness and love, while purple represents spirituality and wisdom. These two come together to create a regal elegance. Different sidings can be coloured with Miss Mauve, Rosemare, Spring Blossom, Lavender Lass and Spring Violets.

Whether a light shade or a powerful pop, these outside wall paint shades add a luxurious tone to the home. You can choose Berger’s WeatherCoat Anti Dustt, which protects the walls against rain, heat and dust and enhances the beauty of your home.

5. Yellow, Blue and Cream

Such exterior paint colour combinations are ideal for Indian houses, as they create a cool, sober and modernistic charm. This is a combination of optimism, with the soft touch of serenity. It can brighten the walls and create a welcoming vibe. Pick Mango Cupcake, Yellow Sari, Opaque Teal, Aqua Chill, Calista or Wisps of Clouds from Berger’s Colour Catalogue for the best sheen. This can work well for homes that do not receive enough natural light.

6. Orange, Brown and Beige

This is a fun burst of the best colour combination for house exteriors in India. It reﬂects positivity and strength yet gives the exteriors a soft tone. Choose from shades like Late Day Sun, Rise and Shine, Sable, Wild Apache and Lustre Beige, and let the colour combination do all the talking. Orange is the dominant colour that adds depth, while amplifying the overall appearance of your villa.

7. Grey and White

Dolphin Bay, Bay Fog and Moon Flower are great for homes with old-world architecture. Neutral pallets offer a spick and span, warm and uncluttered look. Don’t forget to get waterprooﬁng done, if you live in regions that receive heavy rainfall. Berger’s Home Shield Dampstop is a high-performance polymer-modiﬁed cement-based product that forms a strong waterproof coating over the substrate.

8. Green and White

This is an excellent exterior colour combination for homes since green is associated with nature and tranquillity, while white represents purity and integrity. It’s a great idea for penthouses or garden homes that look amazing with a countryside look. Soothing and simple, Green Gleam, Gift of Green and Cut Diamond create a neat and classic vibe on your porch, patio and entry door. You can combine these with water-based acrylic emulsions like Berger’s Walmasta Glow, which offers superior resistance to chalking, fading, and ﬂaking.

9. Brown, Red and White

This outside house painting colour combination spells vibrance and sophistication like no other. Consider red rooftops with brown and white walls for an opulent look. This is the perfect blend of minimalism and glitzy and helps your home to stand out in the neighbourhood. White is a shade that can illuminate a property, while brown adds a kind of ruggedness that’s perfect for farmhouses.

10. Taupe and Blue

Taupe Time, Rockville or Fishing Dock in combination with Brisk Blue, Blue Sky or Inner Peace can be an interesting colour combination for house exterior painting. Blue acts as a highlighter, while the neutral shades can be contoured to the architectural shapes. These come together to accessorise the house, while adding a natural element to the walls.

Try a Virtual Painter to check the colour combinations for painting your house’s exteriors. Contact Berger Express Painting to have professionals give your home an exquisite touch. These professionals have years of experience and use advanced tools to ensure a quick and hassle-free painting job.