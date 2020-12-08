What is a colour?

You can use a prism to split (or disperse) white light into a spectrum of colours: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet

White light from the Sun is a mixture of colours, each with a different frequency. You can use a prism to split (or disperse) white light into a spectrum of colours: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet.

We see higher frequencies of light as blue or violet, lower frequencies of light are seen as red and orange. Green light is in the middle.

Our eyes only detect three colours: red, green and blue. By combining these, however, we can perceive many different colours.

By mixing red light and green light, for example, we can see yellow. If all three are mixed together we see white light.

Objects absorb and reflect light differently. For instance, a lemon reflects yellow light, all the other colours are absorbed and so are not seen by our eyes.

