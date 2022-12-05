| Viva Magenta Is 2023s Colour Of The Year Here Are Tips To Make It A Part Of Your Life

Viva Magenta is 2023’s colour of the year; here are tips to make it a part of your life

Welcome to the Magentaverse. It is a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 03:50 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: Like every year, Pantone announced its colour of the year this time too and left everyone slightly surprised. Viva Magenta has been named the shade of 2023 and everyone from the fashion industry to the interior design and graphic design industries are preparing to introduce the colour in their works. Viva Magenta 18-1750 vibrates with vim and vigour.

“Welcome to the Magentaverse. It is a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength. Viva Magenta is brave and fearless, and a pulsating colour whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative,” a note on Pantone’s website reads. Here are simple ways to include it in your wardrobe as well as your home.

Brighten up your wardrobe

Viva Magenta is easier to add to your wardrobe when compared to last year’s colour Very Peri. Fashion designers like Anita Dongre, Payal Khandwala, Pankaj and Nidhi already have designs in hues of Viva Magenta. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was seen wearing a suit by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna in the shade.

Vibrant shade for occasions

This wedding season, you can also style your traditional wear in Viva Magenta. You can wear evening gowns, dresses and tops in the colour for Christmas parties and balls. Viva Magenta can also be made a part of your work wardrobe in the form of formal shirts and bags as well as sweaters and overcoats. Another way to accommodate it in your wardrobe is by investing in jewellery and footwear in the colour. Check out collections from Vandals and Aprajita Toor for the same. In makeup, it also makes a bold statement for eyes, nails, lips and hair.

Jazz up your home

Using Viva Magenta in your bedroom, bathroom, living room or even kitchen can instantly make it vibrant and dramatic. A magenta-coloured sofa will add vibrancy to your living room. You can accommodate other home décor items such as clocks, cushions, rugs, vases, lamps, mirrors, bookshelves, etc., in hues of magenta.

You can also paint your wall magenta and complement it with subtle colours like grey and white.