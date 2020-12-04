Hyderabad Ham wins laurels

The international “radio listeners or radio listen” club was founded in March 2013 at the Academia Caruaruense de Ciencias e Letras (ACACIL) in the city of Caruaru, Pernambuco in Brazil.

Hyderabad-based Ham (amateur radio operator) Jose Jacob (VU2JOS) has participated in the 3rd Hearing Marathon held by DX Clube Sem Fronteiras (DXCSF) in March 2019. Jose secured the Second Place in the contest and won a medal.

The purpose of DXCSF is to bring radion lovers even more together in periodic meetings and hobby movements around the world of Short Waves, while its main objective is to promote Dexism (Dxism), Radio Listening and Amateur Radio, regardless of colour, ethnicity, religion and social class to promote the wonderful hobby and show its cultural importance.

