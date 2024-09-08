10 held for gambling; Rs 52k seized in Mancherial

The Ramagundam Commissionerate Task Force arrested 10 persons including eight traders on the charges of gambling in the Market area here on Sunday. Police seized Rs 52,320 from them.

In a statement, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu said that Nalmas Jeevan, Buddharthi Shankar, Partha Rajendra Prasad, Chanduri Sudhakar, Gopal Sharma, Puli Srinivas, Sunil Kumar Baldwa, Mittepalli Rama Rao, all traders from different parts of the town, and Dasari Ravi, a coal miner of Indaram village in Jaipur mandal and Bonagari Yadagari, a retired SCCL employee of the town were apprehended following a tip-off.

The accused persons were handed over to Mancherial police for further action.