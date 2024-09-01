10 villages isolated in Adilabad following flooding

Bridges were overflown, affecting connectivity. Supply of electricity was also disrupted in certain villages.

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 1 September 2024, 07:16 PM

Adilabad: Nearly 10 villages were isolated, following flooding of three streams and heavy rains in upstream areas in Bheempur mandal on Sunday.

Gubidi, Gomuthri, Anthragaon, Arli (T), Vadur, Gollaghad, Thamsi and Nippani, Andharband, villages were disconnected from the mainstream with local streams swelling due to heavy rains in the district and upstream areas of neighboring Maharashtra.

Similarly, people dwelling in villages under the limits of Integrated Tribal Development Agency in the district were affected following heavy rains that hit connectivity.

Standing cotton, paddy, soya, sorghum and red gram and other crops were damaged, causing huge losses to farmers. The agrarian community requested the government to extend compensation for crop damage.

Meanwhile, A KGBV school was inundated by rainwater in Mudhole mandal centre. However, students and staff of the institution were shifted to safety.

Five passengers of a van were rescued by locals and police when the vehicle fell in a flooding stream at Chityala village in Soan mandal.