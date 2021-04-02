10-year-old girl found dead in Hyderabad

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

By | Published: 12:54 pm

Hyderabad: A 10-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her house at Baba Nagar in Nacharam here late on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Manasvini, a Class Four student, who lived with her parents Ramesh and Kavitha and a younger brother.

According to the Nacharam police, both parents go to work everyday leaving the children under the care of Ramesh’s mother Umarani. Even on Thursday, the couple went to work and Umarani, who returned home from the hospital after taking her Covid-19 vaccine, went off to sleep.

Police suspect that Manasvini while playing with her mother’s sari accidentally died.

“She was playing alone in another room by making a swing with a sari. The sari is suspected to have got entangled around her neck and she was suffocated to death. Her parents who returned home found her dead,” police said.

Based on a complaint, the Nacharam police booked a case of suspicious death and took up investigation. Though the family suspects no foul play and believe it could be an accident, the police are probing all possible angles.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy. The autopsy report would reveal the cause of death, they said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .