Telangana CID arrests three persons involved in decade-long cheating case

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:07 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department arrested three persons who were involved in a cheating case and have been evading court proceedings for last ten years.

The arrested persons – Rajiv Rajaram Kashyap, Vimalender Rajkumar Mishra and Rinku Vimalender Mishra, all residents of Mumbai along with Anil Beniprasad Agarwal had duped a company of Rs. 29 crores in 2013, said Additional DGP (CID) Mahesh Bhagwat.

Initially, the Nacharam police registered the case and later transferred it to the Crime Investigation Department which arrested several suspects in the case. However, the trio were evading court proceedings and a non-bailable warrant was issued against them.

A special team of the Telangana CID headed by DSP – BD Upendra Reddy and ten other policemen nabbed the trio in Mumbai. All of them were produced before the court.