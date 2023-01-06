10-year-old girl raped, accused arrested in Jangaon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Jangaon: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man at Raghavapur village of Station Ghanpur mandal in the Jangaon district on Thursday. The accused, P Rajini Kumar, a labourer from Samudrala village of Station Ghanpur mandal, has been arrested.

Station Ghanpur Inspector A Raghavendra said Rajini Kumar came to see his cousin at Raghavapur village on Thursday and found that the girl was alone at the home. He assaulted her sexually, following which she cried out for help. Locals who heard her came to her rescue, during which the accused fled the scene.

He was later nabbed, the Inspector said, adding that he was booked under the POCSO Act and produced before court.