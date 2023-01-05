Case against two youths for raping minor girl in Warangal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:20 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Representational Image.

Warangal: Mills Colony police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for on charges of raping a minor girl repeatedly for the last one month.

Speaking to the media, Warangal ACP Kalakota Giri Kumar, who is investigating the case, said Azmath Ali and Akbar Ali were booked following a complaint from the victim’s father.

The accused, aged between 22 and 25 years, were residing next to the victim’s house and allegedly lured the minor girl and sexually assaulted her for the last one month. They threatened the girl of dire consequences if she revealed the matter to the parents or others. The victim’s father, on knowing about the child’s ordeal, lodged a complaint with the Mills Colony Police Station on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the BJP activists staged a dharna alleging that the police was deliberately delayed registering the case. They said the victim’s father had met the police several times in the last one week. Some BJP activists also attacked the accused persons’ residences on Thursday. The Mills Colony police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.