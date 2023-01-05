Two arrested for doing illegal explosive business in Warangal

The accused persons and seized explosives were handed over to the Geesugonda police for further action, Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad said.
Warangal: The Task Force police on Thursday raided an illegal dump of explosives on the outskirts of Machapur village of Geesugonda mandal and apprehended one Thoutam Dhananjaya. The seizure included gelatin sticks (240), wire bundles and batteries.
During the interrogation, Dhananjaya confessed that he was purchasing the explosives illegally from Vangari Venugopal for blasting stones in the quarries and agriculture lands.
