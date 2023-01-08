100 African nationals attack Delhi cops, 4 held

By IANS Updated On - 04:07 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

New Delhi: Delhi Police officials were on Saturday attacked by a violent mob of 100 African natioanls who helped in escaping of three African natioanls who were caught by the police for living in India illegally.

When police again went to Neb Sarai’s Raju Park, the police team was again attacked by the African nationals, but police managed to apprehend four of them.

A senior police official said that a team of Narcotics Cell went to Raju Park on Saturday for deportation proceedings of overstaying foreign nationals. The official said that at about 2:30 p.m., the team apprehended three African nationals whose visas had expired.

“The team was trying to bring them to the police station but suddenly about 100 African nationals gathered there and obstructed the police team and in the meantime two of the detained African Nationals managed to escape. Later on, one Philip was successfully apprehended,” the official said.

The official said that again at about 6:30 p.m, a joint team of narcotics squad and Police Station Neb Sarai reached Raju Park in search of the overstaying foreign nationals and detained four African nationals including one woman namely Kene Chukwu David Williams.

A case under section 420/120B of IPC read with 14 Foreigners Act has been registered against the accused at Crime Branch, and passports have also been seized there.

The accused Nigerians identified as Igwe Emmanuel Chimezie, Aziegbe John, Queen Godwin were held in second round of visit.

But again about 150-200 African nationals gathered there. They were also trying to help the detained African nationals to escape but after sincere efforts, the police team succeeded to bring them in Police Station Neb Sarai.

The official said that further the deportation proceedings for apprehended overstaying foreign Nationals are being taken up.