| 100 More Basthi Dawakhanas To Come Up In Various Ulbs In Telangana

100 more Basthi Dawakhanas to come up in various ULBs in Telangana

Buoyed with the success of the first phase, the State government has sanctioned 101 more Basthi Dawakhanas in the second phase to be established in 63 ULBs.

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 11:30 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: This year, the State Government is extending quality treatment to the urban poor by setting up 100 more Basthi Dawakhanas in municipalities and municipal corporations limits across the State.

This is after the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department, in association with the Health department, had established 85 Basthi Dawakhanas in different Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the first phase. Buoyed with the success of the first phase, the State government has sanctioned 101 more Basthi Dawakhanas in the second phase to be established in 63 ULBs. Each clinic is being set up at a cost of Rs.13.2 lakh.

Also Read Basti Dawakhanas to remain open on Sundays

Depending on the population, two or more Basthi Dawakhanas are being set up in municipalities and municipal corporations for the convenience of people. These clinics delivered quality service during the Covid-19 pandemic and were being utilized by the people, especially poor and daily wage workers.

Among the 101 Basthi Dawakhanas to be set up in the second phase, already 14 have been completed.

Works were in progress at 36 locations, said a senior official from the Municipal Administration department.

The State government had launched Basthi Dawakhanas as a means to extend quality healthcare to the poor in ULBs. Apart from free consultation, free medicines were distributed to the patients at these healthcare facilities.

The urban poor also have free access to over 60 different diagnostic tests at the Basthi Dawakhanas through the T-Diagnostic initiative of the State government. As part of T-Diagnostics initiative, the samples from patients collected at respective Basthi Dawakhanas are sent for processing to the nearest centralised diagnostic hub.