T-Diagnostics receives NABL accreditation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: In yet another recognition for the quality of healthcare services in government hospitals in Telangana, the T-Diagnostics central laboratory at Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), Narayanguda, has received the coveted accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

The NABL recognition for T-Diagnostics central laboratory at IPM reflects ISO/IEC 17025 standards, which are general requirements for competence of testing and calibration of laboratories. The T-Diagnostic central lab received the certification after a series of inspections by independent experts through third-party assessment for technical competence.

“T-Diagnostic laboratories are basically aimed at providing access to free quality diagnostic tests to the economically weaker sections. I congratulate the health department for achieving the NABL certification. It is the vision of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao to ensure quality healthcare facilities on par with private facilities, are available for the poor,” Health Minister, T Harish Rao said.

The IPM central lab of T-Diagnostics is connected to all the Basthi Dawakhanas in Hyderabad in a hub and spoke model. It has conducted a stagerring 2.72 crore diagnostic tests for 17.50 lakh patients, mostly from Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, between 2017 and 2022.

A total of 36.41 lakh samples of patients have been processed at the central lab of T-Diagnostics at IPM.