10k cybercrime cases booked in Telangana this year: CM Revanth

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that the State government is committed to curb cybercrimes and make Telangana a cyber-safe state during his visit to the Telangana Command & Control Centre (TGCCC) in Banjara Hills, on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 July 2024, 03:32 PM

Source: X, Chief Minister flagged off 14 cars and 55 bikes which were sanctioned by the government to the Cyber Security Bureau.

Hyderabad: As many as 10,000 First Information Reports (FIRs) were booked with regard to cybercrime incidents across the State this year until now, said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during his visit to the Telangana Command & Control Centre (TGCCC) in Banjara Hills, on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister interacted with the officers from Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police and said the State government was committed to curb cybercrimes and make Telangana a cyber-safe state.

Stressing the need to deal cybercrimes with iron hand, he said Telangana was among the few States in the country which have a fully functional Cyber Security Bureau and a fully operational 1930 call centre.

“We are among the top States in the country in freezing the bank accounts of the fraudsters. Until now, almost Rs 263 crore lost amount has been frozen in banks apart from blocking 36,000 SIMs and 2,300 fraudulent apps,” Revanth Reddy said.

By using state-of-art tools and technology, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has established crime links of 671 suspects to almost 77,000 cybercrime cases registered across the country. This information has been shared with all the states concerned.

Since April, new Specialized Cyber Crime Police Stations have started functioning in the State. To help the public get back their lost money, the process of refund has been simplified and a total amount of Rs. 32 crore has been refunded to 5,191 victims. Every police station in the state has a trained cyber warrior posted to handle cybercrime complaints.

Later, the Chief Minister flagged off 14 cars and 55 bikes which were sanctioned by the government to the Cyber Security Bureau.