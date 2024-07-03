SI’s suicide attempt: RS Praveen Kumar slams CM, DGP, Ministers

BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar said that it was sad that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had no time to visit Aswaraopet SI Sriramula Srinivas, who was being treated in Hyderabad after his suicide attempt.

BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar speaking to the family members of SI S Srinivas in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar said on Wednesday that it was sad that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had no time to visit Aswaraopet SI Sriramula Srinivas, who was being treated in Hyderabad after his suicide attempt. The condition of Srinivas continued to be critical.

He said the Chief Minister, who looks after the Home Ministry, had failed to console the SI even as he had enough time to tour New Delhi 17 times recently. The same was the case with the DGP. The three ministers Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao, who belong to erstwhile Khammam district also failed to console the SI and his family members, he said after paying a visit to Srinivas, who is being treated at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Praveen Kumar, who consoled the SI’s family members, regretted the suicide attempt by the SI Srinivas, who had worked as SHO in seven police stations. A police officer who was supposed to protect the lives of the common public was compelled to attempt suicide because of the harassment by Aswaraopet CI K Jithender Reddy and four constables. How could a police officer who lacks protection for his own life, protect the lives of others, he asked.

Such incidents were unseen in the past, but now dalit and tribal officers in the department were being subjected to ill treatment and insults, and they had no recourse to get their problems addressed, Praveen Kumar pointed out.

Meanwhile, IGP, Multizone-II, Hyderabad and in-charge IGP, Multizone-I, G Sudheer Babu on Wednesday issued orders attaching Aswaraopet CI Jithender Reddy to the office of IGP, Multizone-I.