Cabinet sub-committee to delay Rythu Bharosa scheme: Raghunandan Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 July 2024, 07:48 PM

File photo: BJP Raghunandan

Hyderabad: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of deceiving farmers, BJP Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao alleged that the constitution of cabinet sub-committee for the implementation of Rythu Bharosa was an attempt to delay the scheme.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Raghunandan Rao said though seven months had passed the Congress government was not fulfilling the promises made to the people of the State. The Chief Minister promised to waive Rs. 2 lakh farm loan on former Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s birthday on December 9, but it was not done and it was postponed to August 15, he said. “On August 15 whether the farm loans will be waived or not no one knows,”he said.

Congress promised to set up a farmers’ commission and bring a new agricultural policy, but that too was not done, he said, adding that the grand old party also promised to provide interest free loans to women self help groups and Rs. 5 lakh insurance to 63 lakh women, but nothing had been done in that direction. “Farmers are facing a lot of hardship in getting seeds and fertilizers. They do not have money to purchase farm inputs. I request the government to come to the rescue of the farmers,”he said.