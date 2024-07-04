NEET row: Bandh call for schools, colleges evokes mixed response in Hyderabad

4 July 2024

Hyderabad: A bandh call for educational institutions given by different student organisations on Thursday has evoked a mixed response from school and college managements.

Several managements sent out messages to parents on Wednesday evening informing them about the closure of schools on Thursday in response to bandh call, while some schools continued to operate.

“Several children in my society were given a holiday in response to the bandh call. But my kids were asked to attend the school as usual,” said Ravi, a parent whose children are studying in a private school in the city.

Similar is the situation with junior colleges as several private and corporate colleges are functioning as usual.

Student unions — NSUI, SFI, AISF, PDSU, VJS, DYFI, AIYF, PYL, PYC, YJS and AIPSU — called for a bandh of educational institutions in protest against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 and National Eligibility Test (NET) 2024 question paper leaks.

They wanted the Central government to abolish the National Testing Agency (NTA), which failed to conduct the tests smoothly.

The organisations demanded that the government give compensation to students impacted by the question paper leak, besides the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue.