11 killed as Indian-registered bus plunges into Nepal river

45 Armed Police Force personnel reach accident spot near Marsyangdi river in central Nepal

By PTI Published Date - 23 August 2024, 12:57 PM

Representational Photo

Kathmandu: At least 11 people were killed after an Indian-registered passenger bus plunged into the Marsyangdi river in central Nepal on Friday, according to a media report.

The accident took place at Aaina Pahara in Tanahun district, Myrepublica.com reported.

A team of 45 Armed Police Force personnel led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Madhav Paudel from the Armed Police Force Nepal Disaster Management Training School has already reached the accident site and is carrying out the rescue operation.

According to the preliminary reports, some 10-11 bodies have been recovered.