11 startups graduate under Upsurge of WE-HUB and Australian High Commission

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:46 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: Eleven startups graduated in the second cohort of Upsurge, a WE HUB program in collaboration with the Australian Consulate General, aimed at supporting aspiring entrepreneurs in Telangana to innovate with technology.

The 2nd cohort of the program witnessed 70 eligible applications, out of which 23 women entrepreneurs were shortlisted from across nine sectors and three states. The graduating start-ups of the cohort were Zero Waste Store, Solutions for Online Learning, Logistics App, Apic Book, Sri Raghavendra Granites, Reze, JaldiDesi, C&S Technologies, PALL Healthcare, Khansland, Akunera Foods.

The 3-month long program saw a total of 70 per cent of the entrepreneurs from the cohort creating viable prototypes and 80 per cent developing actionable business plans.

Sara Kirlew, Consul-General for South India, Australian Consulate General, Chennai said, “highly impressed with the ideas of women entrepreneurs and happy to support more women entrepreneurs

through the Direct Aid Program”.

Deepthi Ravula, CEO-WE HUB remarked, “We are happy to collaborate with the Australian Consulate to ensure that women have an opportunity to enter the economic workforce through programs such as Upsurge.” She also announced that the applications for the 3rd cohort of Upsurge program are live and those who are interested to take part in this, can apply before July 30.