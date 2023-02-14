110 Kg ganja seized, three held in Hyderabad

The Commissioner’s Task Force team has nabbed three persons who were allegedly transporting and possessing ganja and seized 110 kilograms of the contraband from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:03 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (East) team has nabbed three persons who were allegedly transporting and possessing ganja and seized 110 kilograms of the contraband from them.

The arrested persons are Bilkis Mohd Suleman Shaik alias Bilkis, Ali Asghar Saifuddin Rampurawala and Murtuza Shaik. Three others including Srinivas, Abdul and Hasina are absconding.

According to the police, Bilkis and Ali Asghar, who are from Mumbra, Maharashtra were procuring ganja from one Rakib in Mumbai, who in turn purchased it from Srinivas of Araku Vishakhapatnam, A.P.

Ali Asghar and Bilkis asked Shaik to purchase ganja from Araku and offered him Rs. 20,000 for the task. “On their instructions, Shaik took the ganja from Srinivas and came to the city in an Innova car while on his way to Mumbai when the police caught him at Afzalgunj. The trio were trying to expand their illegal business to Hyderabad,” Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, C V Anand said.

Ali Asghar is involved in 15 cases while Bilkis is involved in 7 cases, all registered in Maharashtra for drug peddling.