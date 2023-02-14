Hyderabad: Drug racket busted, seven held

Announcing the arrest, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand said the drug racket was busted after police arrested Sana Khan, who works with a software company

Hyderabad: Seven persons including a woman software professional who were allegedly involved in peddling and transportation of drugs were arrested by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) sleuths on Tuesday. The police seized 204 grams of MDMA, four mobile phones and a car from them.

The arrested persons are Jatin Bhalchandra Bhalerao (36), Javed Shamshair Ali Siddiquie (34), Junaid Shaik Shamshuddin (28), Vikas Mohan Kodmur (33), Emmanul Osondu (34), Sana Khan (34) and Harsh Mahajan (44).

Announcing the arrest of the seven persons, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, C V Anand on Tuesday said the drug racket was busted after police arrested Sana Khan, who works with a software company and resides in Kondapur.

“Sana along with her friend Harsh Mahajan, who is into hotel business, were procuring MDMA from Mumbai at a price of Rs. 10 lakh per kilogram and selling to local consumers. She was into the illegal business for nearly three years and regularly sourcing the synthetic drug from Mumbai and selling in the city at a higher price,” said C V Anand.

Jatin Bhalchandra of Mumbai is the main supplier of the MDMA and had even appointed agents to transport the drug to other cities and paid them Rs. 50,000 for a trip.

We have found 111 persons had purchased the drug from Jatin and Javed Shamshair Ali for consumption.

“Sana Khan was also selling the drug to her close contacts and earning huge money. To cover up her illegal activities she was working at the software company,” said the police commissioner.

The Hyderabad police commissioner said the drug cartels from Mumbai are now focusing on the city drug market. “The Mumbai police are well informed about drug related activities originating from there. We have been assured of all possible support and with their cooperation we will collectively work to weed out the menace,” he said.