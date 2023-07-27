12 relief centres for flood victims in Mulugu: Collector Ila Tripathi

Collector Ila Tripathi urged residents to prioritize their safety and heed the instructions issued by the authorities to protect themselves from the floods and incessant rains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Mulugu: Expressing concern over the unusually heavy rainfall in Mulugu district this monsoon season, a phenomenon not witnessed in the last four decades, District Collector Ila Tripathi urged residents to prioritize their safety and heed the instructions issued by the authorities to protect themselves from the floods and incessant rains.

Addressing a press meet along with District SP Gaush Alam here on Thursday, she said that they were leaving no stone unturned to safeguard the people amidst the downpours and the anticipated rainfall in the next 48 hours.

In a bid to ensure the safety of people, she urged them to stay indoors unless it’s absolutely necessary to venture outside during emergencies. Additionally, a 24-hour helpline with the toll-free number 18004257109 has been established at the district collector’s office, providing a lifeline for citizens in need of emergency services. She said that 119 people had been put in the relief centres in the district.