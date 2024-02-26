Forest Minister Konda Surekha directs officials to explore Palle Pashuvula Vanams

Indigenous species especially fruit bearing saplings should be raised in the nurseries for plantations under the Haritha Haram programme, said Forest Minister Konda Surekha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 09:29 PM

Indigenous species especially fruit bearing saplings should be raised in the nurseries for plantations under the Haritha Haram programme, said Forest Minister Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Forest Minister Konda Surekha on Monday directed Forest officials to explore possibilities of establishing Palle Pashuvula Vanams on the forest fringes to avoid cattle straying deep into forests and curb human-wildlife conflicts.Taking serious exception over the death of tigers in Kawal Tiger Reserve limits, she directed officials to ensure such incidents did not recur. During a review meeting with officials here on Monday, the Minister said district-level Forest Protection Committee meetings should be conducted under the leadership of District Collectors.

Indigenous species especially fruit bearing saplings should be raised in the nurseries for plantations under the Haritha Haram programme, she said, instructing officials to convene district-level meetings for fixing targets under Haritha Haram and initiating measures accordingly. Regarding new forest stations and weapons to the forest staff, the Minister said the issue would be discussed with the government and a decision would be taken.

Also Read Nearly 40 lakh consumers to get Rs 500 LPG cylinders

“Our government accords top priority for tribal welfare but encroachment of forest lands will not be tolerated. Stern action should be taken to avoid any encroachments,” Surekha said.Later, the Minister launched Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), Mulugu’s “Wild Flavours” honey for sale into the market.

An Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre (IBDC) is established at FCRI to create awareness on scientific beekeeping to promote beekeeping as sustainable livelihood to rural people. As part of this project, beekeeping was set up at IBDC with 500 beehives inside the forest and harvested pure, organic, natural and certified forest honey with a brand name of “FCRI CARES” wild flavors. A honey sales counter would be established shortly at FCRI, Mulugu premises.