Two killed in road accident in Mulugu

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 25 March 2024, 05:47 PM
Representational Image.

Mulugu: Two youths lost their lives after their motorcycle crashed into a roadside tree at Palampet-Lakshmipuram in Venkatapur mandal of the district on Monday. They were identified as Umesh (22) from Thimmapur and M Sreesanth (22) from Laxmidevipet in Warangal district.

According to reports, the duo were travelling at high speed and when they reached Lakshmipuram the bike went out of control and hit a roadside tree.

They died on the spot. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to government hospital for postmortem.

The police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

