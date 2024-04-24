IPE 2024 results: Pass percentage in general stream increases by 2 per cent

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 06:27 PM

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2024 results were announced on Wednesday with pass percentage in the general stream going up by two per cent. However, the percentage of passes dropped in second-year vocational, and first and second-year general and vocational streams.

In the results released by Principal Secretary to Government (Education) Burra Venkatesham here, 4,01,445 second year general stream regular students appeared and 69.46 per cent cleared the exams as against 67.27 per cent in the last year. But, the vocational stream recorded a three percent drop in the pass percentage. While 42,723 second-year vocational students took the exams, 63.86 per cent passed as against 66.81 pass percent last year.

The number of passes in the first-year general stream stood at 61.06 per cent out of 4,30,413 students who took the exam, compared to 62.85 per cent of passes in 2023. As for the first year vocational stream, 50.57 per cent out of 48,310 students passed the exams, while 51.49 per cent passed the last year.

Girls have come out with flying colours and done better than boys in both first and second year general and vocational stream examinations. The pass percentage of girls in second year was 64.19 per cent, while only 56.10 per cent boys could make it through the exams. Similarly, the pass percentage of girls was higher in the first year with 68.35 per cent clearing the exams compared to 51.50 per cent of boys.

As for district-wise results, Ranga Reddy and Mulugu districts topped the chart with 71.7 per cent and 82.95 per cent of passes in general first and second year exams respectively.

Stating that these were just exams but not life, Venkatesham appealed to students particularly who could not make the cut not to get disheartened and take extreme steps.

To help students in distress, tele-counselling services have been arranged through Tele-Manas and students could call on toll free number 14416 for free counselling sessions round the clock.

The TS BIE has provided recounting and re-verification-cum-supply of scanned copy of evaluated answer script provision to students, who can apply on the website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/ between April 25 and May 2.

The intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations will be conducted from May 24 to June 1, and students can apply at their respective colleges between April 25 and May 2.