12-year-old boy dies after neck gets entangled in rope of swing in Asifabad

Victim's sister raised an alarm, but he breathed his last while being shifted to a hospital.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 06:14 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 12-year-old boy died of asphyxiation after his neck got entangled in the rope of a swing on which he was playing at Dimda village in Chintalamanepalli mandal on Tuesday.

Chintalamanepalli police said Dage Anjanna, a Class VII student and son of Narayana lost consciousness when the rope of the swing on which he was playing got tangled around his neck and tightened. His sister raised an alarm, but he breathed his last while being shifted to a hospital.

While his father was busy with a farm activity, his mother was doing some work outside their residence at the time of the mishap.