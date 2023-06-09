1200 new MBBS seats for Telangana aspirants from this academic year

Students will have access to 85 per cent of the B-category MBBS seats in the four private new medical colleges, due to Telangana govt’s decision to amend admission rules

Published Date - 07:35 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: Medical aspirants from Telangana will have a lot to look forward to during the upcoming medical counselling sessions for the academic year 2023-24, as they now will have access to nearly 1200 additional MBBS seats.

With nine government medical colleges and four private medical colleges succeeding to receive approvals from National Medical Commission (NMC) to start from this academic year (2023-24), the medical aspirants from Telangana will have more chances of getting a medical seat from the local pool.

This year, apart from the 900 MBBS seats in government hospitals, students from Telangana will have access to 85 per cent of the B-category MBBS seats in the four private new medical colleges, due to Telangana government’s decision to amend admission rules.

Last year, the State government, through GO Ms 129 and 130 amended the rules of admissions into MBBS and dental courses in the B-category seats in private (non-minority and un-aided minority) medical colleges.

Accordingly, 85 per cent of B-category MBBS seats in such private medical colleges will be available exclusively for students from Telangana while the rest of the 15 percent MBBS seats will be allocated to NEET rank holders from all over India.

The past two-years have been quite eventful for local students who were aspiring to get into MBBS in Telangana.

Last year, the Telangana government had managed to offer a record 2,268 additional MBBS seats, which included 1200 seats from eight new Government medical colleges and 1068 MBBS seats from private medical colleges.

This year, including the nine government medical colleges and four private hospitals, aspirants would be able to look forward to have access to anywhere between 1100 and 1200 MBBS seats.

