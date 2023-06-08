No contribution from Centre in 9 new govt medical colleges: Telangana Health dept

State Health department made it clear that there was no contribution from the BJP-led government at Centre in the approval of the nine government medical colleges

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:26 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: The State Health department on Thursday made it clear that there was no contribution from the BJP-led government at Centre in the approval of the nine government medical colleges from the National Medical Commission (NMC).

“All the 9 medical colleges have been developed from scratch with the financial allocation of the Telangana government. The NMC approval for the new government medical colleges has come through sheer hard work of the Telangana State health department. There is no financial contribution for construction of the 9 new government medical colleges or any role in getting NMC approvals from the BJP-led government at the Centre, which is being wrongly claimed by certain individuals on social media platforms,” Health Minister, T Harish Rao’s office on Thursday said.

The Health Minister’s office pointed out that NMC is an autonomous body and the approval to establish 9 government medical colleges only came after a series of thorough inspections that were conducted independently by a panel of experts appointed by the regulatory body.

“The Telangana health department through sheer hard work has met all the rules and regulations framed by the NMC to start 9 new medical colleges. As a result of meeting all the standard requirements and NMC regulations, Telangana has received approvals on its own,” it clarified.

This year, apart from 9 government medical colleges, 4 private medical colleges have also received the green signal from NMC, which has taken the total to 13 new medical colleges in Telangana from this upcoming academic year.