12th edition of NAREDCO Telangana property show open till Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:56 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Hyderabad: Prospective home and plot buyers have a wide range of properties to select at the 12th National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Telangana Property Show, which is on at Hitex in Madhapur.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar inaugurated the expo here on Friday. It is open till Sunday.

Over 100 builders, developers and financial institutions, which extend loans, have set up their stalls at the expo. There are nearly 300 different properties, including flats, villas, plots and farm lands suiting the requirements of different income groups.

NAREDCO president B Sunil Chandra Reddy said there were some issues with the Dharani portal and urged the Government to address the grievances.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Kumar said all efforts were being made to cut down the application processing for mega structures to 15 days. Compared to other cities, the housing inventory in Hyderabad was lesser and this speaks volumes about the prospering real estate sector in the city, he said, adding that the State government was extending all support to the developers and builders. All the issues raised by developers and builders would be addressed at the earliest, he assured.

MLC Bhanu Prasad, Serilingampally MLA A Gandhi and others also spoke.