13 centres identified for Group I prelims in Asifabad

He along with Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Deepak Tiwari and Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar convened a review meeting with the officials concerned here on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 May 2024, 06:15 PM

Collector Venkatesh Dothre asked officials to work in tandem to conduct preliminary examinations of Group I service slated for June 9.

He along with Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Deepak Tiwari and Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar convened a review meeting with the officials concerned here on Monday. Venkatesh said that steps were being taken to shift the question paper amid tight security.

He stated that a strong room was created to store the papers. He noted that 13 centres were identified to organise the examination for 2,783 students in the district. He added seven centres were arranged in Kaghaznagar revenue division, while six centres were identified in Asifabad division.

The Collector said that invigilators and officials designated with conduct of the examination would be trained on May 22. He advised the candidates to reach venues at least an hour in advance to timing of the examination to the venues. Section 144 of CrPC would be enforced around the centres.

Photocopying centres would remain closed, while ORS sachets would be made available for candidates.