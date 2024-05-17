TSPSC asks Group-IV aspirants to keep all necessary certificates handy for verification

All candidates have been advised to obtain required certificates pertaining to EWS (for year 2021 to 2022), community, non-creamy layer for BCs, PwD, and study/residency (class to VII).
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday advised the Group – IV services recruitment aspirants to obtain all necessary certificates and keep them ready for verification.
The Commission said it will shortly publish pick up lists in the ratio of 1:3 for all candidates and 1:5 for PwD candidates for the verification of certificates for recruitment to vacancies under the Group – IV services. The TSPSC has already released the Group – IV services general ranking list on its website.
All candidates have been advised to obtain required certificates pertaining to EWS (for year 2021 to 2022), community, non-creamy layer for BCs, PwD, and study/residency (class to VII).
Candidates claiming any other reservation/ relaxations, qualification, evidence of equivalent qualification etc., should also obtain necessary certificates and keep them ready.
“If a candidate does not submit any of the mandatory certificates on the date of verification of certificates, no further time will be given,” the TSPSC added.