13 from AP killed in Karnataka road accident

All the dead --nine men, three woman and a boy --were migrant labourers who belonged to Gorantla mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district across the border in Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Representational Image

Amaravati: Twelve persons were killed and two others injured when their speeding car hit a stationary lorry tanker on the highway near Chikballapur in Karnataka on Thursday morning.

All the dead –nine men, three woman and a boy –were migrant labourers who belonged to Gorantla mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district across the border in Andhra Pradesh.

The labourers who had gone to their native place for Dasara festival, were returning to work when the accident occurred.

The driver of the car –a SUV–could not spot the tanker parked on one side due to poor visibility caused by fog. While five died on the spot, eight others breathed their last undergoing treatment at Chikballapur hospital. The condition of another is said to be critical.

Police are investigating.