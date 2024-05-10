All set for smooth polls in Hyderabad

Special focus was laid on dos and don’ts during the last hours and on the polling day. The scale of bandobast for various responsibilities was also clearly spelt out.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 10:20 PM

Hyderabad: A coordination meeting of Hyderabad Police and District Election Officers and staff in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls was organised at Sevalal Banjara Bhavan, Road No 10, Banjara Hills on Friday.

Around 1,000 officials from the city police of the rank of Sub-inspector and above of all wings participated in the meeting. During the session, City Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy spoke in detail about the District Security Deployment Plan.

Focus was also laid on restrictions on vehicles, carrying of mobile phones, maintenance of queues, duties at the polling stations, security of EVMs etc. Restrictions regarding the 200-metre line, setting up of electoral booths by the political parties, 100- metre line, allowing of gunmen, etc, were also explained.

The commissioner requested all the participants to take up the onerous task of providing foolproof security with the ultimate aim of providing a peaceful atmosphere for the citizens to vote.

GHMC Commissioner and District Election Officer Ronald Rose, Hyderabad District Collector and Assistant DEO, Anudeep Durishetty were present.