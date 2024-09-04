13 sheep electrocuted in Sircilla

Villagers demand government support to shepherd Mallesh Yadav, who is in financial crisis

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 11:21 AM

Representational Photo

Rajanna-Sircilla: Thirteen sheep died due to short-circuit in Avunur of Mustabad mandal on Wednesday.

Shepherd Bathula Mallesh Yadav left his sheep in a cattle shed on Tuesday night. Thirteen sheep were found dead next morning. The animals died due to a short-circuit, villagers said.

Villagers wanted the government to extend support to Mallesh Yadav, who was in a financial crisis since his ailing mother was on oxygen support.