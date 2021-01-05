13-year-old Hyderabad boy sets world record in music

Hariharan, a 13-year-old keyboard player, has been learning to play since Class III from a renowned music institute

By | Published: 6:42 pm

Hyderabad: AS Hariharan Naidu, a student of VIII-C of Gitanjali Devshala has set up a stupendous international record in Wonder Book of Records by playing the keyboard for thirty minutes with a blindfold, covering twenty songs in three different languages and has been awarded by Venugopala Chari and Anup Rubens, renowned music directors. He staged his performance in the presence of various guests and luminary judges from WBR.

Hariharan, a 13-year-old keyboard player, has been learning to play since Class III from a renowned music institute. To utilize his time during the lockdown he started a YouTube channel “Chill with Hariharan” four months ago. His channel now has garnered 3,000 plus subscribers and an audience of 57,000 views. Apart from the keyboard, Hariharan is also a chess player and has won many games, the school said in a statement.

This is truly a mark of accomplishment. His hard work and diligence have earned him this high honour which is a symbol of his dedication towards music, the school said while congratulating the student on his achievement.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .