14 held for prostitution in Nellore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Nellore: Police on Friday conducted raids on spa centres in the city and arrested 14 persons for alleged prostitution.

They include six women, six men and two others who were running brothels in the garb of spas.

The raids on spa centres continued till late in the evening.