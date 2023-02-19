14-yr-old raped by tantrik in Delhi

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a tantrik here on the pretext of exorcism in West Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar, said police.

By IANS Updated On - 02:27 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Representational Image

According to information, the victim was ill and her mother took her to the accused for treatment.

A senior police official said that her mother came to know that her daughter was two-months pregnant after which she decided to approach the police.

The police said that after receiving a complaint from the victim’s mother, a case under POCSO was lodged at Baba Haridas Nagar.

“The accused had raped the minor girl on multiple occasions and impregnated her. The accused is on the run. Our multiple teams are conducting raids to nab him,” the official said.