| Gruesome 73 Year Old Man Beaten Up By Neighbours Over Parking Dispute In Delhi

Gruesome! 73-year-old man beaten up by neighbours over parking dispute in Delhi

Amar Singh is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a hospital, according to his family.

By PTI Published Date - 06:37 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

New Delhi: A 73-year-old man was beaten up by his neighbours over a parking dispute in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

Amar Singh is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a hospital, according to his family. On Sunday night, an argument broke out between Amar’s son Abhishek Singh and their neighbour Rajkumar Madan and his sons — Ayush and Shivam — after they parked two cars in front of Amar’s house, Abhishek’s wife Sonia Singh alleged.

The trio first attacked Abhisekh and when Amar intervened, he was also beaten up by them, she said.

The father and son were rescued with the help of other neighbours who later informed police about the incident, she said.

“They pushed my father-in-law due to which he fell on the ground and received a critical head injury. We took him to DDU hospital and then to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, where his condition is critical and is admitted to ICU,” Sonia said.

Amar is a retired government officer, she said.

According to Sonia, the dispute between two families over parking has been going on for a few months.

Police said the three accused have been arrested and an FIR under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restrain) has been registered against them.