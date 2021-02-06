145 cases settled in SCR Lok Adalat

Claim cases for untoward incidents were pending from 2013 onwards

Hyderabad: For the first in South Central Railway (SCR), Lok Adalat has been conducted on January 29 and between February 1 and 5 to clear long pending cases, deliver speedy justice and relief to the dependants of victims in claim cases for untoward incidents under 124A of Railway Act 1989.

Claim cases for untoward incidents were pending from 2013 onwards. In order to deliver speedy justice, a decision has been taken to resolve the claims through Lok Adalat mechanism. A total of 145 cases were resolved in Lok Adalat benefitting 145 families who have been waiting for relief due to loss of their bread winners in untoward incidents.

“To have an win-win situation for both applicants and railways, a series of negotiations were conducted and arrived on to amicable consensus. This initiative have provided speedy relief to the dependants of the victims of untoward incidents and also saved huge public exchequer,” said a senior official.

An amount of around Rs.12 crore will be disbursed among 145 families. With overwhelming response and success of present Lok Adalat initiative, second phase is also proposed for disposal of around 60 cases in the first week of March, officials added.

