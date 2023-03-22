15-month-old baby found dead in Sangareddy

Wednesday, Mar 22, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:45 PM, Wed - 22 March 23
Sangareddy: A 15-month-old baby girl was found dead in her residence at Machireddypally village in Kohir Mandal on Wednesday morning.

Ashwini, daughter of Bhuvanagiri Venkat Reddy and Bhagyalakshmi, was found dead when her parents woke up on Wednesday morning.

According to Kohir Police, viscera samples of the child were sent to the Forensic Science Library for testing and a case of suspicious death was registered.

