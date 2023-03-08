15 sheep killed by street dogs in Yadadri-Bhongir

A pack of dogs attacked a herd of sheep belonging to Uchenthala Mallesh, who had kept his livestock in a fenced area near his his agricultural field.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:52 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Fifteen sheep were killed in attack by street dogs at Kondreddy Cheruvu village of Rajapet mandal in the district int he early hours of Wednesday.

A pack of dogs attacked a herd of sheep belonging to Uchenthala Mallesh, who had kept his livestock in a fenced area near his his agricultural field.

Mallesh found 15 sheep dead and the dogs moving in the area when he went to the field in the morning. It is said the dogs had managed to enter the sheep enclosure through some gaps and attacked the sheep.