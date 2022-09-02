Mysterious pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina kills three

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:16 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Hyderabad: A mysterious outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin that has claimed three-lives and has infected nine others, a majority of them being health care workers in Argentina, has now triggered fears of a new viral outbreak. The reports of a virus of an unknown origin are quite significant, as it has been reported after two-years of the Covid pandemic and the recent monkeypox scare.

Based on a report from Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), the United Nations international public health agency that operates primarily in South America, the health authorities of Tucuman Province in Argentina had detected a cluster bilateral pneumonia (both lungs infected) in patients without etiological identification, which means the local authorities are yet to ascertain the origin or the agent that has caused the infections.

To date, a total of 9 cases related to this cluster have been identified, including 3 deaths. Preliminary investigation indicates that the fatal cases had comorbidities. Contacts of the cases are under follow-up and to date any of them developed symptoms, a PAHO release said.

With Covid being the prime suspect, the local authorities, according to multiple reports, have already tested samples of patients in Tucuman province. The local health officials have expressed concerns after tests including Covid, flu and influenza type A and B came negative.

“The reported cases are five health workers and a patient who is hospitalized in the intensive care service of a private clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán. Onset of symptoms was between 18-22 August, presenting with fever, myalgia, abdominal pain, and dyspnoea. The six cases presented with bilateral pneumonia; two of them died, three are hospitalized, and one is in home isolation in stable condition. All cases are related to the same healthcare centre. The samples have been tested by the local public health laboratory for respiratory viruses, and other viral, bacterial and fungal agents, all tested negative. The samples have been sent for additional testing including toxicological analyses, which are ongoing,” the PAHO said.

According to reports, the samples of the unknown virus have been sent for testing to local national laboratories including Malbran Institute in Buenos Aires and Argentina’s National Administration of Health Laboratories and Institutes.