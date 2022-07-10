150 orphans get assistance by Bala Vikasa in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:02 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Orphan children at Bala Vikasa in Kazipet on Sunday.

Hanamkonda: To help the orphan children do well in their studies, Bala Vikasa, one of the leading non-profit organisations in South India, has donated books, bags and other things to 150 children (both the boys and girls from LKG to PG) at a programme organised here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, founder of the Bala Vikasa, Bala Theresa Gingras said that they were spending Rs one crore to help nearly 1600 orphan children in both the Telugu States. “The students must inculcate the habit of logical thinking, questioning besides showing compassion towards others,” she said. Executive Director of the organisation, Shoury Reddy Singareddy stressed on the need to acquire technical knowhow in the ear technology to succeed in their careers and lives.

Director of Sopar-Bala Vikasa, Canada, Shoba Singareddy said that the aim of this programme was to help the orphans settle in high positions in their lives and help others. Jana Vikasa president S Lourdu Marreddy exhorted the children to study well and get a good name for the Bala Vikasa. Programme Manager Latha urged the participants to compete with other children and be in the forefront. Jyothi, Sarala BT and others participated in the programme.