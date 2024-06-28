Telangana: Six injured in accident involving school bus

According to reports, the accident occured when the school bus belonging to Ekashila School was taking a U-turn on the main road.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 June 2024, 11:04 AM

Warangal: Six persons, including three school students, were injured when a school bus overturned after a speeding car rammed into it from behind on the main road in Hanamkonda-Kamalapur mandal of the district on Friday morning.

According to reports, the accident occured when the school bus belonging to Ekashila School was taking a U-turn on the main road. A speeding car with three passengers rammed the bus from behind and the bus overturned due to the impact. At the time of the accident, there were 30 students in the bus. The passerby pulled the students out of the bus and the three passengers from the car.

While the passengers in the car, who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, the students of Ekashila school escaped with any major harm with only three of them receiving minor injuries.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.