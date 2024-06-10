Watch: “Body” floating in pond triggers panic in Hanamkonda

As a large number of crowd gathered at the spot, a police constable slowly held the body by its hand, as it was floating near the edge of the waterbody and gingerly began pulling it ashore. That was when the twist in the story came.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 June 2024, 09:02 PM

Warangal: Monday morning for the people residing near the Reddypuram Kovelakuntla here began with the quite disturbing sight of a body of a man floating in the waterbody.

The ‘body’ suddenly woke up, and the man looked up at the constable to see who was pulling him out of the water. It gradually turned out that the man, identified as a resident of Kavali area of the Nellore District, was ‘tired’ and had decided to cool off with a nap in the water! The man, who works as a labourer in a granite factory in Kazipet, told the police personnel that he had stepped into the water to “relax”.

“I work 12 hours a day. I was very tired. I wanted to relax for sometime and so decided to lie in the water for some time,” he said. It was then that the police personnel told him that people around had thought that he was dead and had asked the police to retrieve the “body”.

The man claimed that he was not drunk and interestingly, even requested the police personnel to lend him Rs.50 to reach his house in Kazipet.